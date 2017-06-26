Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 2:19 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas woman arrested in burglary case later threatened to kill victims, sheriff says

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.

rashel-katrina-farnam

PHOTO BY BAXTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Rashel Katrina Farnam

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 33-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of burglarizing a home and later threatening to kill the victims, authorities said.

The residents told investigators that someone broke in through a sliding backdoor and stole several firearms and jewelry from their home on Military Road, according to a statement from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

Deputies located a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rashel Katrina Farnam, later that afternoon. She did not cooperate and "and made threats in the presence of investigators that she was going to kill the victims," Montgomery wrote.

Farnam, who was said to be from rural Mountain Home, was booked into the Baxter County jail, where she is being held on charges of residential burglary, felony theft of property and felony terroristic threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas woman arrested in burglary case later threatened to kill victims, sheriff says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online