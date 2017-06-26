Arkansas woman arrested in burglary case later threatened to kill victims, sheriff says

A 33-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of burglarizing a home and later threatening to kill the victims, authorities said.

The residents told investigators that someone broke in through a sliding backdoor and stole several firearms and jewelry from their home on Military Road, according to a statement from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

Deputies located a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rashel Katrina Farnam, later that afternoon. She did not cooperate and "and made threats in the presence of investigators that she was going to kill the victims," Montgomery wrote.

Farnam, who was said to be from rural Mountain Home, was booked into the Baxter County jail, where she is being held on charges of residential burglary, felony theft of property and felony terroristic threatening.