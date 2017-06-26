Crashes kill 2 men on state roadways

Two people were killed in traffic crashes in Arkansas on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

A Pine Bluff resident was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday on a North Little Rock road, according to an accident report.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 5:05 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Hills Boulevard, leaving Solomon Shorter dead, the North Little Rock Police Department said.

Authorities said a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 41-year-old Alvin Jack collided with Shorter's 2014 Ford Mustang, causing fatal injuries to Shorter.

Jack, who was reported hurt, was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. He had a blood test done while at the hospital, according to authorities.

A 53-year-old driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Craighead County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the wreck happened around 2:10 p.m. as Kenneth Jackson of Blytheville was traveling west on Arkansas 18 at Craighead County Road 945.

An eastbound 2005 Nissan driven by John Ridge, 33, of Lake City crossed the highway's centerline and collided with Jackson's westbound 2004 Buick, police said.

The impact caused Jackson to be fatally hurt. Ridge was injured as a result, the report notes.

A passenger in the Buick, 14-year-old Nikoli Bellefeuille of Burnee, Ill., was also reported hurt.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Metro on 06/26/2017