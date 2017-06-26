Dodgers continue hot streak, win 10th in a row

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers found a new way to extend their winning streak to 10 games, scoring five runs on four wild pitches to go along with two more home runs from rookie Cody Bellinger in rallying past Colorado 12-6 on Sunday.

Bellinger now has 24 home runs, helping the Dodgers stretch their longest winning streak since they won 10 in a row in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth consecutive game.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino (1-2) threw four wild pitches in the late innings, all of them scoring at least one run.

Kenley Jansen got five outs for his 17th save, and hit an RBI double for the Dodgers' final run.

The Dodgers have hit at least one home run in 17 consecutive games, tying their record in Los Angeles.

Colorado led 6-4 when Ottavino took over with two on and two out in the seventh. He walked a batter and threw a wild pitch that allowed one run to score. Ottavino then threw another wild pitch for the tying run, and when catcher Tony Wolters couldn't find the ball, Austin Barnes raced home from second.

The Dodgers added five more runs in the eighth to pull away.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, PHILLIES 1 Daniel Descalso lined a run-scoring single in the 11th inning to score Paul Goldsmith and host Arizona extended the best start in franchise history.

METS 8, GIANTS 2 Rene Rivera homered twice, Rafael Montero pitched into the sixth inning in a spot start and New York swept host San Francisco. Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce also hit home runs for New York, which had lost four in a row.

REDS 6, NATIONALS 2 Scooter Gennett homered and got four hits, and visiting Cincinnati scored five times in the first inning off Tanner Roark en route to beat Washington. The Reds won for just the second time in 15 games.

BREWERS 7, BRAVES 0 Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run home run that helped Milwaukee beat host Atlanta. Zach Davies pitched seven strong innings for Milwaukee.

MARLINS 4, CUBS 2 The Chicago Cubs stranded 11 runners and allowed three unearned runs to lose to host Miami. Edinson Volquez gave up 5 hits and 5 walks in 5 innings but still managed to get the victory.

American League

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 2 George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis hit home runs and visiting Houston wrapped up another winning road trip by beating Seattle. The Astros went 6-1 on this swing and improved to a major league-best 29-9 on the road.

BLUE JAYS 8, ROYALS 2 Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning, and visiting Toronto avoided a sweep. Jose Bautista homered and drove in a season-high four runs for the Blue Jays.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Sonny Gray pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth, and visiting Oakland rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox. The victory was Gray's first since May 24.

RANGERS 7, YANKEES 6 Adrian Beltre, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson each homered off Michael Pineda to build a seven-run lead, and Texas held on to beat host New York.

ANGELS 4, RED SOX 2 Parker Bridwell pitched a solid 62/3 innings, and Los Angeles beat Boston to take two of three in the series.

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 5 Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and Baltimore held off host Tampa Bay. Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 0 Ervin Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the Twins completed a sweep of Cleveland.

Interleague

TIGERS 7, PADRES 5 Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help visiting Detroit snap an eight-game losing streak by beating San Diego.

Sports on 06/26/2017