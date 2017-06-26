TEXAS LEAGUE
Duenez’s homer leads Naturals past Tulsa
By The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. — Samir Duenez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday.
Jake Newberry got Jose Miguel Fernandez to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his 11th save of the season.
The home run by Duenez scored Corey Toups to give the Naturals a 2-0 lead.
The Drillers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Quincy Latimore hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Beaty.
NW Arkansas starter Foster Griffin (5-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Walker Buehler (1-2) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and two hits over five innings.
NW Arkansas improved to 13-7 against Tulsa this season.
Travelers 7, Cardinals 0
Kyle Waldrop hit a threerun home run and Nelson Ward had three hits and scored two runs as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-0 on Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.
The home run by Waldrop capped a four-run third inning and gave the Travelers a 4-0 lead after Dario Pizzano hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Travs later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Joey Wong hit an RBI single, while Wong and Chuck Taylor both drove in a run in the sixth.
Arkansas starter Tyler Herb (6-4) allowed four hits over six scoreless innings.
Ian Miller and Ward each went 3 for 4.
The Travs are off today through Wednesday before hosting San Antonio on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
