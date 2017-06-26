Duenez’s homer leads Naturals past Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Samir Duenez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday.

Jake Newberry got Jose Miguel Fernandez to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his 11th save of the season.

The home run by Duenez scored Corey Toups to give the Naturals a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Quincy Latimore hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Beaty.

NW Arkansas starter Foster Griffin (5-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Walker Buehler (1-2) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and two hits over five innings.

NW Arkansas improved to 13-7 against Tulsa this season.

Travelers 7, Cardinals 0

Kyle Waldrop hit a threerun home run and Nelson Ward had three hits and scored two runs as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-0 on Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The home run by Waldrop capped a four-run third inning and gave the Travelers a 4-0 lead after Dario Pizzano hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Travs later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Joey Wong hit an RBI single, while Wong and Chuck Taylor both drove in a run in the sixth.

Arkansas starter Tyler Herb (6-4) allowed four hits over six scoreless innings.

Ian Miller and Ward each went 3 for 4.

The Travs are off today through Wednesday before hosting San Antonio on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.