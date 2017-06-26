Home / Latest News /
Gunman robs Little Rock store of cash, police say
This article was published today at 10:09 a.m.
Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Little Rock business at gunpoint Friday night.
An employee at the Dollar General at 9500 Satterfield Drive told investigators a man with a handgun ran from the back of the store around 9 p.m. and demanded cash from the register and safe.
After the robber got an undisclosed amount of money, he ran east from the area.
Police searched the area but didn't make an arrest.
The gunman was described as a black man who stood about 5 foot 8 and had a black afro, brown eyes and a full beard.
