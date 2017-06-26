• Britain's famed Glastonbury music festival on Saturday embraced an unlikely headline act: Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The lawmaker, 68, received a rock-star welcome from thousands of festivalgoers, who chanted his name and held up signs that read "I love Jeremy Corbyn" as he took to the festival's main stage. Corbyn, who challenged Prime Minister Theresa May in the elections earlier this month, gave a wide-ranging speech on women's rights, the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union, global warming and the fire that killed dozens of people in London's Grenfell Tower. Even before the politician's arrival, music fans at the festival were singing "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of "Seven Nation Army." Corbyn, who is popular with Britain's young voters, introduced the U.S. hip-hop duo Run The Jewels. Performers at this year's Glastonbury festival included Katy Perry, the Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.

• In an appearance Friday on the Russian late-night show Evening Urgant, Stephen Colbert sat on the other side of the desk for once, bantering with host Ivan Urgant through a translator and playing "Russian roulette" with a tray of vodka-filled shot glasses and pickles. During the game, the American comedian and Late Show host interrupted Urgant to say he had something to disclose -- but only if he could confirm the show wasn't broadcast in the United States. "I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020," Colbert joked. The audience applauded as Colbert nodded seriously. "And I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself." The "announcement" was a jab at President Donald Trump and the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia before the 2016 presidential election. Stateside, Colbert has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump, making the president the chief target of CBS' late-night show. In his appearance on Evening Urgant, Colbert joked that, because the show was part of a state-owned TV channel, Urgant was "officially an employee of the state." "I look forward to going back to America and testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about colluding with Russia," Colbert said. The comedian has facetiously ventured into politics in the past. In 2007, he attempted to be listed as a presidential candidate on the Democratic primary ballot in his native South Carolina but was rebuffed by state party leaders.

A Section on 06/26/2017