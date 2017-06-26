North Little Rock man jailed in armed holdup

North Little Rock police arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at a victim and taking money and a phone, according to a police report.

Officers were called to 4560 Camp Robinson Road at 8:19 p.m. Saturday for a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a police report.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a red shirt and white pants, according to the report. Police searched the area and found Demetree Curtis, 18, of Jacksonville less than a half-mile away at the intersection of West 47th and Orange streets, the report said.

Police said Curtis was "carrying white pants and a red shirt," according to the report, which did not say what Curtis was wearing at the time he was detained.

When shown a photo lineup, the victim identified Curtis as the person who robbed him, according to the report.

The victim told police that Curtis entered his vehicle and pointed a black handgun at him, demanding the victim's money and his phone, according to the report.

Curtis was charged with aggravated robbery. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.