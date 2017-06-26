PHOTO: 23.4 pounds of marijuana found in pickup after 2 arrested in Arkansas

Authorities found more than 23 pounds of marijuana in a pickup after it was stopped over the weekend in northeast Arkansas, the Clay County sheriff's office said in a statement.

An Arkansas State Police trooper pulled over a Ford F-150 on U.S. 67 west of Corning and arrested both occupants, Sheriff Terry Miller said in a Facebook post. The driver, Curt Richie, had a suspended driver's license, and the passenger, Cathy Summers, was wanted on a warrant out of Texas, Miller added.

A subsequent search of the pickup revealed a package containing 23.4 pounds of marijuana, Miller said.

Richie and Summers were booked into the Clay County jail.