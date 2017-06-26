Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 3:15 p.m.

PHOTO: 23.4 pounds of marijuana found in pickup after 2 arrested in Arkansas

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.

this-photo-posted-on-the-clay-county-sheriffs-office-facebook-page-shows-a-package-that-police-said-contained-more-than-23-pounds-of-marijuana

PHOTO BY CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

This photo posted on the Clay County sheriff's office Facebook page shows a package that police said contained more than 23 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities found more than 23 pounds of marijuana in a pickup after it was stopped over the weekend in northeast Arkansas, the Clay County sheriff's office said in a statement.

An Arkansas State Police trooper pulled over a Ford F-150 on U.S. 67 west of Corning and arrested both occupants, Sheriff Terry Miller said in a Facebook post. The driver, Curt Richie, had a suspended driver's license, and the passenger, Cathy Summers, was wanted on a warrant out of Texas, Miller added.

A subsequent search of the pickup revealed a package containing 23.4 pounds of marijuana, Miller said.

Richie and Summers were booked into the Clay County jail.

