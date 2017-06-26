PHOTOS: Fire engulfs home west of Little Rock; no injuries reported

No one was reported hurt after a home in Pulaski County west of Little Rock caught fire Sunday, authorities said.

West Pulaski Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Holt said crews were called about 11 a.m. to the 11000 block of Barrett Road near Pinnacle Mountain, where they found a residence fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby fields, though the structure, which Holt described as a double-wide trailer connected to a third, single trailer, was destroyed.

No one was home when the fire started, Holt said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

