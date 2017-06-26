Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 10:06 a.m.

PHOTOS: Fire engulfs home west of Little Rock; no injuries reported

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:28 a.m.

PHOTO BY SCOTT DETTMER

A home on Barrett Road near Pinnacle Mountain was destroyed in a fire Sunday.

Photo by Scott Dettmer

Photo by Scott Dettmer


No one was reported hurt after a home in Pulaski County west of Little Rock caught fire Sunday, authorities said.

West Pulaski Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Holt said crews were called about 11 a.m. to the 11000 block of Barrett Road near Pinnacle Mountain, where they found a residence fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby fields, though the structure, which Holt described as a double-wide trailer connected to a third, single trailer, was destroyed.

No one was home when the fire started, Holt said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(Photos and video by Scott Dettmer)

