Home / Latest News /
Police: Cold chicken complaint led to attack on restaurant owner, teen daughter
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:16 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
BAXLEY, Ga. — Police say they are looking for a couple who were caught on surveillance video attacking the owner of restaurant and her 15-year-old daughter because they said their chicken was cold.
Jeanette Norris owns the Qwik Chick takeout stand in the southeast Georgia town of Baxley. She said she and her daughter were punched by customers Thursday.
Baxley police are looking for Latasha and Nathaniel Smith on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.
Norris told WTOC-TV that Latasha Smith complained about her chicken being cold and remained agitated after she refunded her money. Norris said she went outside to tell Smith that she had called police and Smith began hitting and slapping her, breaking Norris' nose.
Surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith punching Norris' 15-year-old daughter and the couple fleeing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Cold chicken complaint led to attack on restaurant owner, teen daughter
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
snakebite60 says... June 26, 2017 at 5:50 p.m.
thank goodness their watermelon was okay or they would have rioted.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.