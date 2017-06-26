Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 6:05 p.m.

Police: Cold chicken complaint led to attack on restaurant owner, teen daughter

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:16 p.m.


BAXLEY, Ga. — Police say they are looking for a couple who were caught on surveillance video attacking the owner of restaurant and her 15-year-old daughter because they said their chicken was cold.

Jeanette Norris owns the Qwik Chick takeout stand in the southeast Georgia town of Baxley. She said she and her daughter were punched by customers Thursday.

Baxley police are looking for Latasha and Nathaniel Smith on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Norris told WTOC-TV that Latasha Smith complained about her chicken being cold and remained agitated after she refunded her money. Norris said she went outside to tell Smith that she had called police and Smith began hitting and slapping her, breaking Norris' nose.

Surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith punching Norris' 15-year-old daughter and the couple fleeing.

snakebite60 says... June 26, 2017 at 5:50 p.m.

thank goodness their watermelon was okay or they would have rioted.

