Police identify man injured in Little Rock shooting

Police on Monday released the identity of a 35-year-old Little Rock man who was shot at an apartment complex the day before.

Torell Caery told officers he was shot in the hand around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of west 65th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police responded after 5 p.m. Sunday to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary. Caery told officers he eventually went there "because the injury began to hurt and he was concerned about infection," the report said.

Caery told investigators he heard shots while walking down the steps of one apartment building and was then hit in the right hand near the wrist, according to the report.

No arrests have been made.