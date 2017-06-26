Police investigating after man's body found in Arkansas river

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found over the weekend in a Northwest Arkansas river.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the body was found on the White River around 9:30 p.m. about a half-mile upstream from the Harvey Dowell Road bridge.

Authorities had not identified the victim as of Monday afternoon.

The body showed “no obvious signs of physical trauma” and was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

Read the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story here.