Police: Little Rock man points shotgun at two children, threatens to shoot them

A Little Rock man is accused of pointing a shotgun at two children and threatening to shoot them, according to a police report.

Frederick Williams, 54, was arrested at his residence at 15 Karon Court on Friday, the report said. Police said Williams pointed a shotgun at two youths, who are his neighbors, and told them he was going to shoot them in the butt, according to the report.

During the incident, Williams also "racked" the shotgun three times, the report said. He also "racked" the firearm while police tried to talk with him at his residence, according to the report.

Police charged Williams with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the report.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night.

Metro on 06/26/2017