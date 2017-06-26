Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 2:19 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: TSA worker caught stealing cash from passenger at airport

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:02 p.m.


ORLANDO, Fla. — A Transportation Security Administration employee at a Florida airport has been fired after police said surveillance video showed him stealing cash.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that 22-year-old Alexander Shae Johnson was arrested Thursday. Court records show he faces a third-degree felony grand theft charge.

An Orlando police report says a passenger selected for a pat-down search while going through security at Orlando International Airport saw Johnson standing near her bag. The report said she went through her bag afterward and realized cash was missing before noticing a bulge in Johnson's shirt pocket that turned out to be money.

Johnson said the cash was his, but the video showed otherwise. In a statement, TSA said it has "zero tolerance" for misconduct.

Johnson was released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: TSA worker caught stealing cash from passenger at airport

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online