SEC, SEC: Florida, LSU face off

SEC III

• This will be the third all-SEC final. South Carolina beat Florida in 2011 and LSU won over Alabama in 1997. The Tigers are going for their seventh national championship, and first since 2009, while Florida is in the finals for the third time and looking for its first title.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

• The coaches are having to mix and match because Florida has played four games in seven days and LSU has played five times in eight days. Florida will start Brady Singer (8-5, 3.18 ERA) in Game 1, reliever Tyler Dyson (3-0, 3.55) or closer Michael Byrne (4-5, 1.74) in Game 2 and, if necessary, Jackson Kowar (12-1, 4.15) would be available in Game 3.

LSU’s Game 1 pitcher Russell Reynolds (1-1, 8.59) is starting for the first time this season. Jared Poche’ (12-3, 3.33) will pitch Tuesday, and Alex Lange would be the likely starter if the series goes to Game 3.

DIGGING THE LONG BALL

• There have been 22 home runs through 14 CWS games, the most since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011. Typically, the prevailing south wind this time of year makes it difficult to get the ball out of the park, but winds from the north and west the past week have made the home run a factor. “You can’t pitch scared,” Singer said. “Yes, the ball is leaving the yard, but that’s part of baseball. Just try to keep it low.”

SWITCHING IT UP

• LSU’s Michael Papierski became the first player in the 71-year history of the CWS to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game, according to NCAA research. Papierski did it Saturday against Oregon State, hitting a home run from the left side in the second inning and from the right side in the fourth. Papierski, the Houston Astros’ ninth-round draft pick, has hit three of LSU’s CWS-leading seven homers.

BLOND, NOT MUCH FUN

• LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson dyed his brown hair blond after a 13-1 loss to Oregon State last Monday. He said he doesn’t like it — and neither does his mom, Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey — but he’s not changing it now that the Tigers are playing for the title.

“It was funny for the first day, maybe first day or two,” he said, “and then you wake up day three, day four, and you’re like, ‘I still got blond hair.’ I look at the board after a play, and I’ll see myself and kind of jump. Looks like somebody dumped a plate of noodles on my head.”