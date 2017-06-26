Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 10:10 a.m.

High Court reinstates Trump travel ban, will hear arguments

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:46 a.m. Updated today at 10:00 a.m.


WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump.

The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those "with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States," the court said in an unsigned opinion.

The justices will hear arguments in the case in October.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow an internal review of the screening procedures for visa applicants from those countries. That review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.

Comment on: High Court reinstates Trump travel ban, will hear arguments

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Jackabbott says... June 26, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.

Finally the SC exercises some common sense.

