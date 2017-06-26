China landslide death toll lowered to 10

MAO COUNTY, China — Rescuers recovered 10 bodies and were searching for 93 missing people on Sunday, a day after a landslide buried a mountain village in southwestern China.

The government lowered the death toll after initially saying 15 bodies had been found.

More than 2,500 rescuers were looking for signs of life amid the rubble of huge boulders that rained down on Xinmo village in Sichuan province early Saturday.

As of Sunday night, only three people — a couple and their month-old baby — had been rescued.

As heavy machines removed debris and men scoured the rubble for survivors on Sunday, people from nearby villages sobbed as they awaited news of their loved ones.

The landslide buried a mile of road and blocked a 1.2-mile section of a river as it completely wiped away the village, which was once home to more than 100 people.

Car hits U.K. crowd, injures 6 people

LONDON — Six people, including three children, were injured Sunday when a car ran into a crowd gathered to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in the northern English city of Newcastle. Police said there was no information suggesting the incident was terror-related.

Police believe that a woman who had been celebrating the holiday with her family was driving the car that struck people gathered outside the Westgate Sports Center, Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said. Police arrested the woman, 42, and she remained in custody Sunday. Police said they were not looking for other suspects.

“We have no information to suggest this is terror-related,” Best said. “However, this is a serious collision with multiple casualties, and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.”

The crash happened as people were leaving a prayer gathering marking the end of Ramadan, according to the nearby Newcastle Central Mosque, which organized the Sunday morning event.

Israel attacks Syrian targets for 2nd day

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Sunday said it attacked a series of targets belonging to the Syrian military, after several projectiles from Syria landed in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights for a second consecutive day.

Israel said it targeted two Syrian artillery positions and an ammunition truck. There were no immediate reports of casualties. But as a precaution, the Israeli military instructed civilians to avoid gathering in open areas near the border.

It was the second day that Israel responded to what it has described as errant fire from Syria. Israel has tried to stay out of the 6-year-old civil war in Syria, but it has responded to spillover fire on numerous occasions.

“Our policy is clear: We will not tolerate any spillover or trickle whatsoever — neither mortars nor rockets, from any front,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Sunday.

On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck several positions, destroying two tanks, in response to more than 10 projectiles that landed in its territory, the military said.

Boat sinks in Colombia; 6 people dead

GUATAPE, Colombia — A tourist boat packed with about 170 passengers capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving six people dead and 31 missing, officials said.

Rescuers including firefighters from nearby cities and air force pilots were searching for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the four-story El Almirante ferry sank. A flotilla of recreational boats and jet skis rushed to the scene, pulling people from the boat as it went down.

Margarita Moncada, the head of the disaster response agency in Antioquia state, said that according to a preliminary report 99 people were rescued and another 40 people managed to find a way to shore on their own and were in good condition.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to sink, but survivors said that it appeared to be overloaded and nobody on board was wearing a life vest.

Daniel Giraldo, owner of an Italian restaurant in Guatape, said he went to the bay after hearing ambulances. People on the shore told him the ship had gone under.

“It sank in a matter of 4 minutes,” he said.

A Section on 06/26/2017