Victims of Little Rock drive-by shooting said to be in serious condition

Two people injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night were in serious but stable condition, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said Sunday.

Amanda Odom, 19, of Little Rock and Chris Wallace, 21, were taken to Little Rock hospitals Saturday after being shot at 7:43 p.m., according to a police report. Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Montclair Road for the shooting, police said.

Odom told police she was sitting in a car when the shooting occurred and was hit in the side of her stomach, according to the report. The car had several bullet holes in it, police said.

Several homes away from the car, police also found Wallace, who had also been shot in the side of his stomach, according to the report. Wallace told police the "Monroe gang" had shot him, the report said. Wallace also named a possible suspect and told police the suspect was shooting an AR-15 firearm, the report said.

Odom was taken CHI St. Vincent Infirmary while Wallace was taken to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

A 16-year-old girl also told police she was in the back seat of the vehicle when the shooting occurred, but she was not injured.