VIDEO: Explosives used to dispose of WWII rocket found at Little Rock Air Force Base
This article was published today at 4:48 p.m.
Bomb technicians used explosives to dispose of an unexploded rocket from WWII after the anti-tank munition was found at the Little Rock Air Force Base on Monday.
According to a news release, the explosive ordnance disposal team used 1.25 pounds of explosives on the device, which was located at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock.
The ordnance was determined to be a M6A1 high-explosive anti-tank rocket, which were used by the U.S. Army in 1943 to combat enemy tanks, base officials said.
No one was injured in the discovery or disposal of the device. Officials said the scene was cleared by about 10 a.m.
