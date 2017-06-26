Waldrop's HR powers Traves

Kyle Waldrop hit a three-run home run and Nelson Ward had three hits and scored two runs as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-0 on Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The home run by Waldrop capped a four-run third inning and gave the Travelers a 4-0 lead after Dario Pizzano hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Travs later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Joey Wong hit an RBI single, while Wong and Chuck Taylor both drove in a run in the sixth.

Arkansas starter Tyler Herb (6-4) picked up the victory after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Chris Ellis (0-3) took the loss, allowing 4 runs and 4 hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Ian Miller and Ward each went 3 for 4. Waldrop was 2 for 5. Pizzano and Wong each had a hit for the Travs.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Travs recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The Travs are off today through Wednesday before hosting San Antonio on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Seven Travs will play in the Texas League All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas. Herb, Miller, Taylor, Waldrop, pitchers Zac Curtis, Peter Tago and catcher Tyler Marlette were named to the North Division team June 14.

