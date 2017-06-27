2 Arkansans arrested on kidnapping, burglary charges after injured person found

Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that left someone injured in Northwest Arkansas, police said.

Dustye Stamps, 34, of Springdale and Jacob Boivin, 32, of Fayetteville are each being held on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping, the Northwest-Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

According to the newspaper, the victim was found in the 700 block of East Center Street in Springdale and taken to a Missouri hospital.

The victim told the Springdale Police Department that Boivin hit him with his fists and the butt of a handgun. Boivin also reportedly cut him with a knife and screwdriver, the release states.

Stamps and Boivin remained at the Washington County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, each in lieu of $250,000 bond, records show.