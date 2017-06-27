Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man arrested with nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine at hotel in Little Rock, police say
By Kally Patz
A 35-year-old Arkansas man was found to have nearly a pound of methamphetamine after police arrested him at a Little Rock hotel early Tuesday, authorities said.
Zachary Berry of Maumelle was arrested on warrants about 12:10 a.m. at a hotel in the area of Interstate 630 and South University Avenue, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.
Berry was found to be in possession of a little less than a pound of methamphetamine as well as Ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Berry, who faces charges including trafficking methamphetamine, is due in court Aug 1.
