Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 11:06 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas man arrested with nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine at hotel in Little Rock, police say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.

zachary-berry

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Zachary Berry

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 35-year-old Arkansas man was found to have nearly a pound of methamphetamine after police arrested him at a Little Rock hotel early Tuesday, authorities said.

Zachary Berry of Maumelle was arrested on warrants about 12:10 a.m. at a hotel in the area of Interstate 630 and South University Avenue, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Berry was found to be in possession of a little less than a pound of methamphetamine as well as Ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Berry, who faces charges including trafficking methamphetamine, is due in court Aug 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man arrested with nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine at hotel in Little Rock, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online