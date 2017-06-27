Bohanon at Stoerner camp, planning visits, narrowing list

— Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon is one of the more highly-touted prospects in the nation at his position, but he continues to work on his craft.

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds is participating in former Hog and NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner’s Elite quarterback camp in Little Rock that began Monday and ends Wednesday.

“I’m just trying to be more polished up and make sure my mechanics are tightened up,” Bohanon said. “I want to become more accurate and more powerful with my throws and stay within myself.”

The quarterbacks did drills and fundamental work in a sand pit during Tuesday’s morning session. The sand pit was a first for Bohanon.

“It was nice because you’re sinking and you’re off balance It really helps you keep your posture and your balance,” Bohanon said. “It really benefits you because you’re sinking and falling all over while you’re trying to throw.”

Bohanon appeared to be ready to announce his college decision on May 19, but had a change of heart and announced his top six schools of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Baylor and Georgia on May 20.

“I just felt like it would be wiser for me to wait and visit more and explore because I didn’t want to rush it and end up making the wrong decision,” Bohanon said. “I want to make sure where I pick is where I’m going. I want to be committed to that school all the way until signing day. I want to make sure that decision is the best one for me and my family.”

ESPN rates Bohanon the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 119 overall prospect in the nation. He plans to visit his top six schools and another SEC school before deciding which schools will get official visits.

“I’ll be visiting all six, plus LSU,” Bohanon said. “I’ll narrow it down to the schools I want to do my officials to and go to games to get a better vibe with the players and the coaches and the campus.”

“By football season I’ll have it to the five that I’ll mainly focus on.”

Bohanon, who threw for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 as a junior, plans to visit the Hogs during preseason practice.

“When they start back practicing, I’ll be back down there to visit them,” he said.

Coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. stay in touch with Bohanon.

“I talk to Coach Bielema, Coach Enos and Coach Lunney all the time,” Bohanon said. “I talk to them a lot. At least three days a week... three to five days a week. If I’m not talking to one, I’m talking to the other one the next day.”

Arkansas is one of the few schools in constant contact with him.

“Certain schools that really want you they do, but it’s just like them and a few other schools that do that,” Bohanon said. “Not everybody.”

Bohanon is big on family and wants a family friendly atmosphere at the school of his choice. The Arkansas coaches are working on getting to know Bohanon and looking forward to him visiting.

“They just really talk to me a lot and just try to get to know my family and get to know me more outside of football and inside of football,” Bohanon said. “They feel like it’s best for me to get there and get on campus and be around them to see what kind of a person I am and for me to learn what type of people they are.”

Arkansas quarterback commitment Connor Noland of Greenwood is also taking part in the camp and is taking advantage of the opportunity to recruit Bohanon to Fayetteville.

“He said you just need to come on home,” Bohanon said. “He said I need to come home. He said he would love for me and him to be able to compete every single day until we get our degrees and compete and see who wins the job and just learn from each other and push each other to be the best that we can be like we’re doing here.”

Bohanon said being from the Natural State helps attract him to the Razorbacks along with the coaching staff’s desire to see him in Fayetteville.

“I would say this is my state and my home state and just how hard they really work to get every player in Arkansas to come on home to Arkansas to make sure Arkansas gets back on top,” Bohanon said.

Bohanon, who had a 3.7 grade point average going into the spring semester, likes how Bielema focuses on his player’s academics.

“That’s very important,” Bohanon said. “It’s all about that degree. I know someday football has to end and you have to be able to do something after football so I focus on that a lot.”

Stoerner said Bohanon has a big-time ceiling and the smarts to develop into a major talent. He believes repetition will sharpen his skill set.

“That talent is obviously there, the tool box is full,” Stoerner said. “You just have to hone it in on each one of them and polish each one of them and rep them to death. He just lacks reps. The ceiling is unbelievable of what he’s capable of and now it’s just up to him and the next step for him is to get with a coach on a daily basis that keeps a trained eye on him and can tweak things. With his approach and mental approach, I think he’ll sky rocket.”

Former Arkansas and current NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett is also helping with the camp. While he’s only been able to see Bohanon Tuesday morning, he’s seen enough to know his potential.

“That kid is an athlete,” Mallett said. “He’s got a rocket. He has a pretty good foundation too. We’re just working on some little things with him to tighten the fundamentals.”