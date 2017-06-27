Current, former Razorbacks dot national rosters

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks track and field program will be well represented at the World Championships Aug. 5-13 in London.

Ten former Razorbacks and Kemar Mowatt -- who will be a senior at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this fall -- have made teams from the United States, Jamaica, South Africa and Trinidad & Tobago and will compete at the World Championships.

Jarrion Lawson and Sandi Morris, who were NCAA champions for the Razorbacks, won events Sunday at the USA Championships in Sacramento, Calif.

Lawson took the long jump at 27 feet, 10¼ inches. His winning leap, with a 3.7 mph tailwind, came on his fifth attempt.

The wind reading has to be 2.0 mph or less for a mark to considered for records, and Lawson went 27-1¾ with a 1.4 wind on his sixth and final attempt.

"The highlight for me was getting the world standard in the sixth round with a legal wind," Lawson told reporters. "This is really my first long jump of the season with a full approach, so it's amazing."

Morris, a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, won the pole vault by clearing 15-9.

"I feel that only now am I starting to find my form," Morris said, telling reporters she has had trouble getting over 15-7. "But I'm still learning. I've only been jumping professionally a little more than a year."

Morris was asked about her chances of winning in London.

"I want to be world champion," she said. "I feel I can follow up on an Olympic silver with a World gold."

Former Razorbacks Andrew Irwin and Stanley Kebenei joined Lawson in making the U.S. team.

Irwin, a two-time NCAA indoor pole vault champion from Mount Ida, cleared 18-10¼ to take second in his comeback from ankle surgery.

"It's been a long time coming to get on a team," Irwin told reporters. "I came in with a different game plan and trying to stay even keeled and not overdo my run, causing extra problems."

Kebenei ran 8:16.88 seconds to take second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

"This is the result of training, training, training," Kebenei told reporters. "I've gone from running 60 miles a week to running 105 a week.

"I ran pretty easy, so I'm thankful. I want to go to London and see if I can come away with a medal."

Daina Harper, a senior All-American for the Razorbacks and SEC champion in the 400 this year, made the U.S. team as part of the pool for the 1,600 relay by finishing sixth in the 400 in 50.64 seconds.

Dominique Scott, who won the 5,000 and 10,000 at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships to lead Arkansas to the team title, will run in the 5,000 for South Africa at the World Championships and former Arkansas All-American Sparkle McKnight will run the 400 for Trinidad & Tobago.

Mowatt, an All-American and SEC champion in the 400 hurdles this year, will run that event for Jamaica at the World Championships.

Former Razorbacks competing for Jamaica are Omar McLeod, the Olympic gold medalist last summer in the 110 hurdles; two-time NCAA champion Clive Pullen in the triple jump; and Kemoy Campbell in the 5,000.

McLeod, who still lives in Fayetteville and trains with Arkansas assistant coach Doug Case, ran a personal-best 12.9 seconds Sunday to win at the Jamaica National Championships.

That time ties McLeod for fifth on the all-time list.

"I wanted to show my home crowd what a sub-13 looks like," McLeod told reporters after the race. "My coach wanted 12.8 and I know he's not going to be happy but I got a PR and national record.

"I'm just excited for what lies ahead."

Arkansas All-American pole vaulters Lexi and Tori Weeks -- twin sisters from Cabot -- each failed to clear the opening bar of 14-5 at the USA Championships.

Razorbacks All-American Payton Stumbaugh, who is from Springdale Har-Ber and will be a senior in the fall, finished ninth in the heptathlon with 5,723 points.

Former Razorback Alex Gochenour finished fourth in the heptathlon with 6,129 points.

Nikki Hiltz, an All-American who will be an Arkansas senior this fall, took sixth in the 1,500, running 4:10.18. Former Razorback Chrishuna Williams, who competed in the Olympics last summer, finished fifth in the 800 in 2:01.80.

Arkansas All-American and SEC champion Taliyah Brooks, who will be a senior in the fall, didn't compete on the second day of the heptathlon after scoring 3,651 points through the first four events.

Jaylen Bacon, a former Arkansas State sprinter, finished fourth in the 100 meters running 10.10. Kenzo Cotton, who will be a senior at Arkansas this fall, ran 20.78 to take eighth in the 200.

