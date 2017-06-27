Evicted Little Rock woman threatens landlord, 4 others with 'rusty machete,' police say

A 38-year-old Little Rock woman who had been evicted from her residence is accused of threatening a landlord and four other people with a "rusty machete," authorities said.

Elisa Brown faces five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

It happened Monday night as Brown was "moving out due to being evicted" from a home in the 800 block of west 15th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

Brown started cursing at the landlord and four other people who were said to be visiting an adjoining duplex, the report said, adding Brown at one point "pulled a rusty machete and threatened to kill" all of them.

No injuries were reported.

Brown was arrested at 7:30 p.m. She remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning with bail not yet set.