Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

Ex-home care nurse gets 25 years in death of 84-year-old Arkansas man

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.

carla-davidson-of-jefferson-county

PHOTO BY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Carla Davidson of Jefferson County.

PINE BLUFF — A Pine Bluff woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the 2015 death of an elderly man.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that 55-year-old Carla Davidson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 84-year-old Esbend Fred Sheridan, but after entering a plea, her sentence was reduced to second-degree murder.

Under the plea agreement, one count of theft of property was dismissed. Davidson was also granted a credit of 716 days served.

Davidson was Sheridan's home care nurse.

According to police documents, Davidson claimed Sheridan grabbed her arm, groped her breast and tried to kiss her. Davidson told authorities they struggled and fell to the ground. She said she took a knife, stabbed Sheridan and struck his head with a board numerous times.

