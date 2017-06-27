Food: Potluck salads

Summer is the season of potlucks and cookouts.

Summer is also the season of foodborne illness.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, foodborne illness peaks during summer thanks to higher temperatures and higher humidity creating the ideal bacteria-breeding environment, not to mention how difficult it is to keep things sanitary while preparing foods outdoors.

That’s not to say you can’t take your favorite potluck salad — be it spicy three bean, layered cornbread, chicken pasta salad or broccoli and cranberry salad — and eat it too. But there are a few things to keep in mind to keep the party going.

For recipes and safety tips, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.