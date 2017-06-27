Intruder tried to saw into safe of west Little Rock fast-food restaurant, police say

A burglar smashed into a fast-food restaurant in west Little Rock and then tried unsuccessfully to get into the safe, authorities said.

The break-in at the Arby's at 2704 S. Shackleford Road was discovered when an employee arrived to work early Monday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The intruder broke the glass of one of the doors and then made his way inside and to the safe, the report said. The burglar was said to then use a reciprocating saw to damage the safe in an unsuccessful bid to open it.

No suspect information was listed on the report, and no arrests have been made.