Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

Man accused of driving car onto university basketball court, causing $100,000 in damage

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.

damage-to-a-university-golf-cart-is-pictured-at-mizzou-arena-in-columbia-mo-on-monday-june-26-2017

PHOTO BY TIMOTHY TAI/COLUMBIA DAILY TRIBUNE VIA AP

Damage to a university golf cart is pictured at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., on Monday, June 26, 2017.


COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after smashing through two gates and driving onto the basketball court at the University of Missouri over the weekend, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, police say.

Police were called early Sunday after a Volkswagen Passat was driven through a closed gate on the south side of Mizzou Arena. Maj. Brian Weimer said the driver then went through a garage door in the back dock area and damaged several golf carts before heading onto the court, where the tires left skid marks in places.

After exiting through the same dock entrance, the driver is accused of smashing through a second gate near the stadium and fleeing. The suspect is a December 2016 university graduate. He was released Sunday night on $10,500 bond after being booked on suspicion of four counts of first-degree property damage and second-degree burglary.

Comment on: Man accused of driving car onto university basketball court, causing $100,000 in damage

NWABlkMale says... June 27, 2017 at 1:54 p.m.

"The suspect is a December 2016 university graduate." I wonder if he had student loans and was blaming the university somehow for his astronomical debt. IJS

