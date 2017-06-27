Midtown Billiards in Little Rock delays grand reopening; new date unclear

Midtown Billiards has delayed its reopening once again.

Owner Maggie Hinson said she got word just before 11 a.m. Tuesday that the city inspector is out of town this week and unable to inspect the bar before its planned grand reopening, which had been set for Friday.

Hinson said she and the staff are still trying to figure out the details and when the bar will be able to welcome back customers.

The popular South Main establishment has set several reopening dates since it was gutted by a fire in September. Rebuilding took longer than expected due to complications with the city of Little Rock, Hinson said.