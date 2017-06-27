MARLINS-RAYS

Hechavarria traded to Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Miami Marlins have traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers. The Marlins got right-handed pitcher Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee in the deal. Tampa Bay is contending for the AL East lead. Tim Beckham has been playing shortstop for the Rays — he’s hitting .278 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI, but he recently has been slowed by a sore hand.

Hechavarria has been on the disabled list since May 10 because of a strained left oblique. He has played nine minor league rehab games in the past 10 days.

Hechavarria, 28, is hitting .277 with 1 home run and 6 RBI in 20 games for the Marlins. He hasn’t made an error this year.

Hechavarria is a career .255 hitter in six seasons in the majors.

Lee, 23, hit .318 with 16 RBI and 12 steals for Class AA Montgomery.

Clark, 22, was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 12 games at Class A Bowling Green.

CUBS

Schwarber discusses demotion

DES MOINES, Iowa — Slumping slugger Kyle Schwarber said Monday he’s not surprised the Chicago Cubs demoted him, saying “the numbers spoke for themselves.”

Schwarber’s October return after a knee injury helped fuel Chicago’s first World Series title in 108 years, but he was sent down to Class AAA Iowa on Thursday after hitting .171 in 64 games this season.

Schwarber, 24, joined Iowa in time for Monday’s home game against New Orleans, where he was scheduled to hit third and play left field. He said the Cubs haven’t given him a timeline for a return to the majors.

“A demotion is a demotion. That’s obviously something that you don’t want to have, and it ticks you off a little bit,” Schwarber said in his first public comments since being sent down. “You can’t press, you can’t do anything like that. But you try to make things happen. You’ve got to go back to what made you successful in the first place.”

He went 1 for 4 with 3 strikeouts Monday. Schwarber last played for Iowa in 2015, when he hit .333 in 60 at-bats. He went on to hit 16 home runs in 69 games for Chicago that year, helping the Cubs advance to the National League Championship Series.

INDIANS

Brantley, Guyer return from DL

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have activated outfielders Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list.

The Indians made the moves before playing Texas on Monday night. Outfielder Daniel Robertson and right-hander Shawn Armstrong were optioned to Class AAA Columbus.

Brantley hasn’t played since June 14. He was on the paternity list for three days and then was put on the DL because of a sprained left ankle.

Brantley is having a solid season after playing in only 11 games in 2016 because of a shoulder injury. He’s batting .296 with 5 home runs, 28 RBI and 7 stolen bases in 54 games.

Guyer has been on the DL since May 13 because of a sprained left wrist. He’s hitting .182 with 1 home run and 5 RBI in 21 games.

ODDS & ENDS

McCarthy goes on DL

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon Mc-Carthy was put on the disabled list because of tendonitis in his right knee, triggering a series of roster moves before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. McCarthy was shut down for 10 days. Reliever Ross Stripling was optioned to the minors. To fill the roster spots, the Dodgers recalled pitcher Brock Stewart and outfielder Trayce Thompson. McCarthy (6-3, 3.25 earned-run average) was unable to command his fastball and cutter in Sunday’s start against the Rockies. He issued two walks and threw three wild pitches.” McCarthy is expected to start again for the Dodgers before the All-Star break, Roberts said. …. The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies traded minor-league pitchers who have seen time in the majors. The Rockies acquired left-hander Zac Rosscup from the Chicago Cubs for righy Matt Carasiti. Colorado said Rosscup would be optioned to AAA Albuquerque. He was designated for assignment Thursday after making one appearance for the reigning World Series champions, getting two outs in a game May 22 against the Giants. Carasiti had been at AAA. He made 19 appearances last year in the only major league time of his career, going 1-0 with a 9.19 ERA with 11 walks and 17 strikeouts. At Albuquerque this season, he was 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 27 outings. …. The Rockies placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled with a strained right shoulder that had kept him out the past three games. The Rockies also placed lefty starter Tyler Anderson on the DL with inflammation in the back of his left knee near the hamstring. … The Washington Nationals, in need of bullpen help, are looking to add Francisco Rodriguez, 35, who is fourth on the career saves list with 437, but was released by Detroit last week after posting a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings.

Sports on 06/27/2017