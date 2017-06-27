Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash
A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in central Arkansas, police said.
The Benton Police Department responded around 3:40 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Arkansas 5 and Leigh Street in Benton, according to a news release.
Authorities say the driver of a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Jerry Lynn Garland of Bauxite, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a 2016 GMC Acadia, 68-year-old Richard Crawford, was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening.
The cause of the crash was still being investigated as of Monday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not immediately available.
