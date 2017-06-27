Police: 7-year-old hurt in Little Rock shooting

A 7-year-old was injured in a shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The department said on Twitter that officers were on the scene near the intersection of 12th and Washington streets shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The child's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

At the scene, officials said no suspects were in custody. Police are looking for a maroon or burgundy SUV in connection with the shooting.

No further information was available Tuesday evening.

An Arkansas Online reporter is at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.