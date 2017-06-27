Passenger steals car, LR man says

A 20-year-old Little Rock man told police he was shot at and robbed of the car he was driving after he told a passenger to get out, authorities said.

The victim said he was driving his sister's Hyundai Sonata early Saturday when he ordered a 19-year-old passenger to get out of the vehicle "due to him irritating him," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim stopped the car around 3 a.m. at a grocery store parking lot on 12th Street in Little Rock. At one point, he got out of the vehicle and the teen passenger pulled out a gun "and fired two rounds towards his direction," police wrote in the report.

The teen then got in the car and drove off, police said, noting the vehicle was later involved in a pursuit in North Little Rock and recovered near Crystal Hill Road and Interstate 40.

The report identified the suspect but did not indicate he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police ID victim of gunshot in LR

Police on Monday released the identity of a 35-year-old Little Rock man who was shot at an apartment complex the day before.

Torell Caery told officers he was shot in the hand around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of West 65th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police responded after 5 p.m. Sunday to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary. Caery told officers he eventually went there "because the injury began to hurt and he was concerned about infection," the report said.

Caery told investigators he heard shots while walking down the steps of an apartment building and was then hit in the right hand near the wrist, according to the report.

No arrests have been made.

