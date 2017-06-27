Police identify bodies found in Arkansas home; investigation continues into possible murder-suicide

Police have identified the man and woman found dead in an Arkansas home last week.

Heather Hart, 47, and John Hart, 55, each had a single gunshot wound and were located in the sunroom of their residence in the 3000 block of Willow Cove on Friday about 12:30 p.m, Fort Smith police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police believe John Hart shot his wife while she sat on a couch and then killed himself shortly after, but the investigation is ongoing, according to officials. A semi-automatic pistol was found on the floor between the two, police said, and no signs of a struggle were seen.

The release stated, citing police records, that very few interactions exist between the Fort Smith Police Department and the Harts and that none of the previous calls from the residence involved violence or a dispute.

Both bodies have been sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsies.