Reward up to $50,000 for information in case of Little Rock woman missing since 2015

A reward of $50,000 is now being offered for information in the disappearance of Ebby Steppach, who went missing in Little Rock nearly two years ago.

Steppach, who was 18 at the time she went missing, was last seen Oct. 24, 2015, in Arkansas’ capital city, according to police. Her 20th birthday was March 31.

Steppach’s mother, Laurie Jernigan, was scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon in front of the Little Rock police headquarters on the reward amount, which is an increase from the $15,000 previously announced in January 2016.

Authorities have said Steppach’s disappearance is being investigated as a missing person case rather than a homicide.

A three-day search last year in a wooded area of Chalamont Park on Little Rock’s west side yielded no clues in her disappearance by the time it ended Dec. 1, 2016.

The search, in which bloodhounds and archaeologists combed over a area of about a square mile, was led by the Little Rock Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Steppach’s silver 2003 Volkswagen Passat was found less than a week after her disappearance.

In the 20 months since Steppach vanished, a campaign has grown on social media seeking any tips that could lead to her location.

Nearly 8,000 members had joined a Facebook group as of Tuesday afternoon, where users routinely post messages of hope and share stories of others who have gone missing.

Before Jernigan’s remarks Tuesday, the mother posted to group members that the event would “provide some new information in the search,” noting that Steppach had not been found.

Authorities described Steppach as standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information regarding Steppach’s whereabouts is asked to call (501) 371-4829 or (501) 404-3059. Information can also be sent via email to findebbyjane@gmail.com.