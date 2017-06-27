Suspect in fatal LR shooting planned robbery, police say

A former employee is accused of setting up a robbery at a detail shop last November that led to a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, according to an affidavit obtained Monday.

Corey Williams Jr. of North Little Rock is charged in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting death of Harvel "Todd" Sieber, who was fatally shot outside Little Rock's Heinz Detail Shop in a botched robbery attempt, according to the affidavit. A witness told police that Williams, who had been let go from the shop, was upset with the owner.

Williams, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, faces one count of capital murder and one count of first-degree battery, along with Alundra Hampton, 24, of North Little Rock, who police say fired the shots that killed Sieber and injured shop owner Mitchell Hines.

The court document did not identify the witness.

The day of the shooting, Hines was working at the shop with employee Jermaine Reynolds. Reynolds told police he saw a blue Chevrolet sedan circle the parking lot several times. A few minutes after he saw the car, a man he recognized from the vehicle walked up and started a conversation, according to the affidavit.

The man walked off, and Sieber later arrived to check on a vehicle he had left to be detailed, according to the court documents.

After Sieber had arrived, a heavy-set woman, later identified as Hampton, walked up and asked to use the bathroom, the affidavit said. Hines told police the woman pulled a pistol from her pants moments later.

She pointed the pistol at Hines but he knocked it from her hands, according to the court documents.

"She was able to pick the pistol up and immediately began shooting at him as she started running across the parking lot," according to the affidavit.

Several shots rang out, then Hines realized he had been hit in the leg, police said. Hines said he then saw Sieber on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

In an interview with investigators, Hines said he had tried to help out Williams by giving him a job at the shop, according to the affidavit. Hines said he knew Williams had past run-ins with the law, and he wanted to give Williams a second chance, the affidavit said.

But Hines eventually had to let Williams go, citing his actions at work and his job performance, the documents show. According to Hines, Williams was upset with him because he thought Hines "still owed him some money," the affidavit said.

In March, detectives spoke with a witness they described as being "close to Corey Williams."

The witness said Williams was upset with Hines after being let go from the details shop, and a day before the shooting, he had been overheard saying he would rob the shop because they would not give him his money, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting had occurred, the witness saw Williams in a small blue Chevrolet sedan with a thin black male and a heavy-set female, according to the affidavit.

The witness told police that Williams said they had tried to rob the detail shop, but the woman in the car with him "had been dumb and just started shooting," according to the affidavit. Williams also said he was lying in the back seat of the vehicle when the bullets were fired, according to the unnamed witness.

The witness did not know by name the two people who were with Williams, but the witness did identify Hampton as the woman who was with Williams when he spoke about the attempted robbery, court documents show. The witness also identified Hampton as the woman who Williams said was the shooter in the homicide, according court documents.

