Swimmer, 32, drowns in Arkansas

LAKE CITY -- Authorities say a 32-year-old man has drowned Sunday in northeastern Arkansas.

The Craighead County sheriff's office reported Robert William Hollyfield of Marmaduke drowned in an area known as Williams Landing near Lake City.

The sheriff's office said Hollyfield was among a group of people who were swimming when he went under water and did not resurface.

Deputies were called shortly before 6:30 p.m., and Hollyfield's body was recovered shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said.

State Desk on 06/27/2017