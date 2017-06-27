TRAFFIC ALERT: I-630 wreck causes backup in Little Rock

A crash on Interstate 630 is causing major delays in Little Rock Tuesday morning.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said around 6:40 a.m. that the crash near John Barrow Road had blocked the inside lane of the eastbound highway.

By 7 a.m., traffic was backed up all the way to Interstate 430, where it stalled in both directions, according to the Arkansas Online live traffic map.

There was no immediate indication how the wreck occurred or whether anyone was hurt.

