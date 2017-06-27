Travs' Curtis regaining the big-league swagger

Zac Curtis says he plans to play golf this morning, somewhere within a short drive of Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, where the left-handed reliever and five other Arkansas Travelers will suit up tonight for the Texas League All-Star Game's North Division.

If all goes well, Curtis will step up to the tee box, take dead aim, and attempt to launch a ball straight down a stretch of green fairway. No hesitancy, no pressure, no fear.

Confidence is the key for Curtis (0-2, 2.63 ERA) in both golf and baseball, and it is something he has reclaimed on the mound a season after he saw it slip away.

He remembers the moment things changed for him last season after going 10 consecutive relief appearances without yielding a run for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Then, on June 1, 2016, he yielded a run on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly that gave the Houston Astros a 4-1.

The Diamondbacks ended up losing 5-4 in extra innings, and a downward spiral ensued for Curtis, who gave up 10 runs in his next 10 games.

Curtis was sent to Class AA and was part of the November trade package Arizona sent the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-3, 3.43) and shortstop Ketel Marte (.349, 6 HR, 41 RBI in Class AAA).

"I gave up a run, and I thought I needed to change some things," said Curtis, 24. "Once I started doing that, I kind of got in my own way, got in my own head, and let that take over."

Curtis, 5-9, 190 pounds, found himself becoming too cautious on the mound. He was no longer the pitcher who threw a 93 mph fastball with the intention of it going 100. His hesitation caused ERA inflation, and it took the off-season and spring training for Curtis to regain control.

"I had to really go through the struggles to find myself again," Curtis said. "Hopefully I never go that way again, but it was a big learning experience. And I'm kind of happy that it happened now and not in the middle of my career."

Curtis has twice been called up by the Mariners to assist lefty relievers James Pazos (3.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) and Marc Rzepczynski (2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP).

Curtis has a 0.00 ERA and 0.86 WHIP (walks plus hits per nine innings) in 4 1/3 innings. Paired with his 2.63 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in Arkansas, Curtis may have been named an All-Star in a league he may not play in for long.

Curtis, right-handers Peter Tago and Tyler Herb, outfielders Ian Miller and Chuck Taylor, and catcher Tyler Marlette will be on hand when play begins at 7:05 p.m. Miller, Taylor and Marlette will start.

"Getting your name called for that is like 'OK man, I'm on the right track,'" said Marlette, 24, who was a high school infielder when the Mariners drafted him in the 5th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. "It definitely is a nice thing in the back of your head to hear somebody say, 'You're an All-Star.' "

Marlette leads Texas League catchers in batting average (.285), slugging percentage (.445) and RBI (47), and he has gone 10 for 31 (.323) with 7 RBI and a home run in his last eight games.

Miller leads the Texas League in batting average (.339) and his outfield teammate can finally call himself a "Chuck Taylor All Star," like the sneakers he wore throughout high school.

Taylor had a batting average as high as .379 on May 30, but the number has since dwindled to .302 -- which is still fourth among outfielders. He called his All-Star selection a "pat on the back" and is still looking toward the second half of the season.

"You still have to keep doing your thing," said Taylor, 23. "There's still a whole other half to go."

Herb most likely will not pitch in the All-Star game because he pitched six shutout innings in his winning start for the Travs on Sunday. The right-hander was 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA in his first six starts of the season, but he has since gone 6-2 with a 2.31 ERA.

Herb will join relievers Tago (2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) and Curtis in the North Division bullpen.

"It's good affirmation of the hard work all six of us have put in," Curtis said. "No matter if you're in Low-A, High-A or in the big leagues, I think everybody's goal should be to be an All-Star. Getting the nod to go to that, especially with these other five guys, is a lot of fun. It's very rewarding."

