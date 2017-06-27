U.S. warns Assad chemical strike to be costly

The White House issued a warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night, pledging that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it carried out another chemical attack this year.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the United States had detected evidence of preparations for a chemical attack, similar to the preparations that occurred before an attack in April. He did not include any further explanation.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," Spicer said in a statement. "The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017, chemical weapons attack."

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," he continued. "If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

Assad had denied responsibility for an April 4 attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the rebel-held Idlib province that killed dozens of people, including children. Victims showed signs of suffocation, convulsions, foaming at the mouth and pupil constriction.

After the April attack, President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike against the Assad-controlled air base from which the attack was believed to have been carried out.

At the time, Trump said that Assad's use of chemical weapons against innocent women and children made action inevitable.

Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, added Monday on Twitter: "Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/27/2017