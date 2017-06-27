The World in Brief

Death toll from tanker fire rises to 157

MULTAN, Pakistan -- Pakistan's prime minister cut short a trip abroad to rush to the side of victims of a fuel tanker fire as authorities on Monday raised the death toll to 157.

Dr. Nahid Ahmed at the Nishter Hospital in Multan, about 60 miles from the accident site, said four of the victims from Bahawalpur had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 157. Ahmed said 50 more severely burned victims were being treated at his hospital.

Rescue official Mohammad Baqar at the Bahawalpur hospital said 20 more victims were transported Monday by a military C-130 plane to Lahore for better medical care.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who visited the Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur on Monday, ordered that more of those most critically hurt be transferred to bigger hospitals in the area, Baqar said.

Sharif announced almost $20,000 as financial assistance for each family that lost someone in the highway inferno. Sharif also handed over checks of $10,000 for each burn victim being treated at the hospital in Bahawalpur.

The truck was carrying some 6,600 gallons of gasoline. Initial reports said it was carrying oil.

China evacuates landslide site workers

BEIJING -- Rescue crews were ordered on Monday to evacuate the site of a deadly landslide in southwestern China over concerns of a second landslide, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The order was issued after radar detected shifts in the ground where the mountains collapsed early Saturday, Xinhua said. It wasn't clear if the rescue efforts had been suspended.

The landslide buried the entire village of Xinmo in a mountainous region of Sichuan province. Ten bodies have been found, and 93 people remain missing. A couple and their month-old infant are the only ones rescued so far.

Experts say the mountains flanking the village of more than 100 residents are structurally damaged and prone to landslides after two major earthquakes, including a magnitude-7.9 quake that killed nearly 90,000 people in 2008 in Wenchuan, 25 miles away.

Saturday's landslide carried an estimated 636 million cubic feet of earth and rock -- equivalent to more than 7,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools -- when it slid down from steep mountains. Some of it fell from as high as 1 mile.

Suicide bombers kill 9 people in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nine people died and 13 were injured when seven suicide bombers carried out attacks in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the police said.

The explosions occurred at the University of Maiduguri, which is the capital of Borno state, and in the Jere area of the city on Sunday evening and Monday morning, state Commissioner of Police Damien Chukwu said in an emailed statement. All the assailants, male and female, also died.

Borno state has been at the epicenter of attacks by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which has waged an eight-year war in a bid to impose its version of Islamic law in Africa's most populous country. Tens of thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes in Nigeria's northeast. Aid agencies estimate that as many as 1.4 million people are now facing an emergency food shortage in the region, with 44,000 close to starvation.

Divers search for Colombia boat victims

GUATAPE, Colombia -- Scuba divers on Monday continued searching for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers capsized, leaving at least seven people dead and 13 missing.

After suspending their search overnight because of a lightning storm, scuba divers by midmorning Monday had pulled a seventh body from the underwater wreckage. Authorities were also turning their attention to the causes of the sinking and whether the company that owned the boat named El Almirante contributed to the accident.

In the absence of a passenger list, authorities have been relying on family members and survivors to report their whereabouts. The number of people missing was down to 13. Of those who survived the crash, three remained hospitalized but are out of danger, said Margarita Moncada, the head of the disaster relief agency in Antioquia state.

Some survivors and witnesses said the boat appeared to be overloaded. But President Juan Manuel Santos, who traveled to Guatape to oversee search efforts, said it was sailing well below capacity. None of the passengers was wearing a life vest.

The Transportation Ministry said the company that owned the boat had its certification renewed in December.

Carlos Espinosa, an independent journalist from Guatape, said a few months ago townspeople awoke to find the El Almirante filled with water and sinking at its dock, suggesting that perhaps the vessel wasn't ready to return to the water.

