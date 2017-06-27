Woman's body found in restroom of Wal-Mart

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Authorities say a woman's body has been found in a restroom of a Wal-Mart in northeastern Oklahoma.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs say the body of 29-year-old Katherine Caraway of Muskogee was found Monday afternoon when the restroom was unlocked.

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said store video shows Caraway entering the restroom about 6 p.m. Friday but said it isn't known when she died.

Enzbrenner said the door to the room was locked and store employees thought it was out of order, so they placed a sign on the door saying it was out of order.

Enzbrenner said the body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death but that it does not appear suspicious.