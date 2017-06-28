Officers charged in killing probe's wake

CHICAGO -- Three police officers were charged Tuesday with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with the investigation that followed the death of Laquan McDonald, a black teenager fatally shot by a white Chicago police officer in 2014.

The three officers are accused of conspiring in the hours and days after the shooting to "conceal the true facts" to protect Jason Van Dyke, a fellow officer, who fired 16 times at McDonald, who was 17.

Named in the indictment were Detective David March and officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney.

Van Dyke, who was charged with murder in the shooting, was the only one to fire a weapon the night McDonald died in 2014. Van Dyke has pleaded innocent, saying he feared for his life.

Other officers -- including the three now charged with crimes -- backed up Van Dyke's account of what happened that night: that McDonald had moved menacingly toward him with a knife. The dashboard video, however, contradicted those accounts, showing McDonald, who was clutching a knife, seeming to veer away from the police when Van Dyke began firing.

The dashboard video set off nights of demonstrations across Chicago, followed by the removal of the city's police superintendent and a broad investigation by the Justice Department into the Chicago Police Department.

Slain man's family sues Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE -- The children of a black man killed by a white police officer in Louisiana's capital sued the city on Tuesday, claiming the shooting fit a pattern of racially biased behavior and excessive force by the Police Department.

Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children filed the wrongful death lawsuit in state court against the city of Baton Rouge, its Police Department and police chief, and the two officers involved in last summer's deadly encounter. Officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling six times during a struggle outside a convenience store where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs.

The Justice Department investigated Sterling's shooting and announced last month that it will not file charges against Salamoni or officer Howie Lake II, who also wrestled Sterling to the ground but didn't fire his gun. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has opened its own review of the case to determine if any state criminal charges are warranted.

City licenses offer third gender option

WASHINGTON -- The District of Columbia is giving residents a new option to identify their sex on their driver's licenses or identification cards issued by the city's Department of Motor Vehicles.

On Tuesday, the city began allowing residents to choose "X," the gender-neutral identifier. Residents had previously been given only male and female as choices to identify their sex.

Any resident seeking a license can request the neutral identifier, but the city said in a statement that the new option is anticipated to immediately benefit the transgender community.

District Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city has long been a leader in gay and transgender rights and gender issues, and that the change is the most recent example of the city's "commitment to inclusivity."

Utah wildfire forces 1,500 evacuations

SALT LAKE CITY -- The nation's largest wildfire this year has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area that's home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.

Firefighters fought high winds and a fire that has grown to 72 square miles and burned 13 homes -- larger than any other fire in the country burning now, state emergency managers said.

Some flames reached 100 feet high, while fire crews faced dry, windy conditions Tuesday and a "high potential" for extreme fire behavior, officials said late Monday.

The estimated firefighting costs now top $7 million for a fire started June 17 near Brian Head Resort by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds, they said. Investigators said they know who the culprit is, but they haven't yet revealed the person's identity or what charges will be filed.

The Utah fire began near the ski resort town of Brian Head, generally known for weekend getaway homes for Las Vegas residents. It has spread several miles east to an area around Panguitch Lake, a popular spot for fishing.

