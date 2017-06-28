2 missing women found safe

MONTICELLO -- Searchers found two women in western Drew County on Tuesday after they were reported missing Sunday.

Rosaena Berryman, 47, and Terri Frasure, 40, told authorities they were riding an all-terrain vehicle in a wooded area Sunday in western Drew County when the four-wheeler became stuck in mud. The two began walking on Sullivan Road near Rock Springs, Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober said.

Rescue workers found Berryman in the woods Tuesday morning, Gober said. She told police she stayed in a deer stand for two nights.

A volunteer searcher spotted Frasure on a sandbar in Hudgens Creek near Arkansas 35 on Tuesday afternoon,.

Frasure said she got into the flooded creek with a flotation device and intended to float downstream to safety. She was found about 2 miles from Berryman, Gober said.

"This one ended good," Gober said of the search for the women.

State Desk on 06/28/2017