2 women killed in three-vehicle crash on highway in Arkansas, state police say

Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in southwest Arkansas, according to state police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. as Tracye Bailey, 54, of Magnolia was driving west on U.S. 82 in Texarkana, a preliminary report states.

Bailey’s 2006 Hyundai at one point traveled left of center, causing her vehicle to side-swipe an eastbound 2009 Honda and later strike a 2013 Chevrolet also traveling east, authorities said.

Bailey died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report. The driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Joanna Bruce of Maud, Texas, was also killed.

Police did not name the driver of the Honda. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the accident were described in the report as clear and dry.

The deaths of Bailey and Bruce were two of at least 233 reported so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.