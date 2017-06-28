25 for 25: Your say

Fifteen panelists for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette voted on the top 25 most memorable football games for the Arkansas Razorbacks since they moved to the SEC for the 1992 season. More than 80 games were considered. Over the next two months, our writers will count down from No. 25 to No. 1, providing insight into what made these games special, for better or worse. We also want to hear from our readers. Below are the 25 games that made the countdown, with the games that have not been revealed listed in chronological order. Please mail or email us your rankings 1-25. Your No. 1 game will receive 25 points, No. 2 will receive 24 points and so on. Also, write us a couple of sentences on some or all of the games. If we get enough, we will run selected responses when we unveil the readers’ choice list at the end of our countdown. Include your name and phone number so we can verify the comments if we choose to publish them. Send mail submissions to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Attn. Jason Yates/Sports, 121 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, AR 72201. Or email jyates@arkansasonline.com or go to arkansasonline.com/SEC25.

RK. YEAR RESULT OPP. COMMENT

14.) 2003 38-28 W vs. Texas Hogs rack up 438 yards vs. No. 5 Longhorns

15.) 2000 27-6 W vs. Texas Satisfying victory over former SWC rival in Cotton

16.) 42-6 W vs. Alabama First SEC game of Houston Nutt era

17.) 2008 31-30 W vs. LSU “Miracle on Markham II”

18.) 2005 70-17 L at Southern Cal Hogs’ worst loss in modern era

19.) 2012 34-31 L vs. La.-Monroe 2nd-half meltdown epitomizes John L. Smith era

20.) 2007 48-36 W vs. S.Carolina McFadden runs for SEC-record tying 321 yards

21.) 2006 27-10 W at Auburn McFadden’s coming-out party

22.) 2011 42-38 W vs. Texas A&M Wilson passes for school-record 510 yards

23.) 2009 23-20 L at Florida Hogs take referee hosing against No. 1 Gators

24.) 1995 34-3 L vs. Florida UA first besides Bama or Florida to play for title

25.) 2012 29-16 W Kansas State Hogs cap first 11-victory season since 1977

THE OTHER NOMINEES

1992 10-3 L vs. Citadel Jack Crowe fired after loss

1992 25-24 W at Tennessee Hogs shock Vols in Knoxville

1995 20-19 W at Alabama J.J. Meadors catch/trap game

1998 28-24 L at Tennessee Unbeaten Hogs fall on the “Stoerner Stumble”

1999 28-24 W vs. Tennessee Hogs get revenge by same score as year before

2001 58-56 W (7 OT) at Ole Miss Young Matt Jones outduels Eli Manning

2002 21-20 W vs. LSU in LR “Miracle on Markham”

2003 38-28 W at Texas Hogs go from unranked to No. 14

2003 71-63 W (7 OT) at Kentucky Matt Jones over Jared Lorenzen in shootout

2006 38-28 L vs. No. 4 Florida Loss to eventual national champion in title game

2007 50-48 W (3 OT) at LSU McFadden: “We got that wood right here!”

2010 31-23 W vs. LSU in LR Victory leads to BCS bid

2011 31-26 L vs. Ohio State Mallett throws late INT in Sugar Bowl

2015 53-52 W (OT) at Ole Miss Hogs rally for victory after “Henry Heave”