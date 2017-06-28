Arkansas deputy cut in neck while making arrest, sheriff says

A sheriff's deputy in Baxter Count sustained a large cut to his neck during a scuffle while trying to arrest a suspect early Tuesday, authorities said.

Sheriff John Montgomery said it happened after authorities responded to a home in Norfork and were trying to arrest 41-year-old Chad Lee Merriman on outstanding warrants and a violation of a protection order.

Merriman "refused to comply," Montgomery said in a statement, and instead fought with officers who attempted to use pepper spray on him.

"While scuffling with deputies, Merriman grabbed the duty belt of one of the officers," Montgomery said. "Merriman was eventually subdued and taken into custody. One deputy was injured in the scuffle, sustaining a large cut to his neck."

The statement didn't identify the deputy and didn't provide further details about the severity of the injury.

Merriman faces charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest.