State police: Arkansas man dies days after jumping on, falling off moving vehicle

An Arkansas man died Tuesday, two days after he jumped on a moving vehicle, fell off and sustained a significant head injury in Miller County, officials said.

A Dodge was heading west in the 1500 block of East 48th Street in Texarkana shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday when 26-year-old Jermaine Holmes jumped on the trunk, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle stopped abruptly, and Holmes, of Texarkana, fell off and landed on the pavement. He suffered a "significant" head injury, police said.

Holmes was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, the report said.

The accident is still under investigation, police said.

No one else was injured in the wreck, and conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

Including Holmes, at least 234 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.