Arkansas man accused of raping young girl over two-year period

An Arkansas man is accused of raping a girl over a two-year period beginning when she was 10 years old, according to the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs.

Christopher Randolph Bangham, 36, of Hot Springs faces one count of rape, the newspaper reported. He was arrested Friday.

The victim, now 12 years old, told authorities that someone she knew had inappropriately touched her and had sexual intercourse with her on a number of occasions, including once inside a camper and another time at a home.

The exact dates of the reported assaults were not immediately known.

Bangham reportedly raped the girl for the first time while she pretended to be asleep, with the victim saying the assault was “hurtful and didn’t feel right.”

According to the Sentinel-Record, the victim initially told a classmate after a classroom discussion about abuse, prompting school officials to later speak privately with the girl.

Officials then contacted the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline.

